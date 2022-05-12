Prince Harry helping launch Global Child Online Safety Toolkit

Prince Harry, the duke of Sussex, is helping to launch an online safety toolkit aimed at children.

The sixth in line to the British throne will be one of several speakers at a Monday virtual event billed as a discussion on “how the digital world can be made kinder and safer, where children’s health and wellbeing — both mental and physical — are not compromised.”

In addition to 37-year-old Harry, a Thursday announcement said, representatives from the United Nations, European Union and African Union will also be on hand, along with youth advocates from around the world.

The gathering from the 5Rights Foundation, a London-based nonprofit, will also include the launch of a Global Child Online Safety Toolkit, described as a “roadmap for policymakers and practitioners building a digital world that supports children and enables them to flourish, online and beyond.”

The event will highlight “’off the shelf’ policies that governments and organizations around the world can adopt to make child online safety a reality,” organizers said.

Harry’s wife, Meghan, the duchess of Sussex, has spoken out about the perils of the online world and social media before.

“There are very few things in this world where you call the person who’s engaging with it ‘a user,’” she said in a 2020 sitdown with Fortune magazine.

“People who are addicted to drugs are called ‘users’ and people who are on social media are called ‘users,’” the 40-year-old mother of two — who along with her husband stepped down as a full-time working member of the royal family in 2020 — said at the time.

“For my own self-preservation, I have not been on social media for a very long time,” Meghan said.