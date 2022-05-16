Jill Biden teams up with Selena Gomez for youth mental health event

Jill Biden and Selena Gomez are teaming up for a White House event focused on youth mental health.

The first lady will participate in the Youth Mental Health Action Forum, organizers announced Monday.

Along with Biden and the “Lose You to Love Me” singer, the Wednesday gathering at the White House — led by MTV Entertainment and the Department of Health and Human Services — will also include policy adviser Susan Rice, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and more than 30 activists and creators.

The aim of the two-day inaugural forum, organizers said, is to “drive culture from awareness to action on mental health through storytelling and media.”

It’s not the first time that Gomez has joined forces with the Biden administration to talk mental health. In 2020, the 29-year-old former Disney Channel star appeared in a video alongside then-Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

“I myself have shared my story about my mental health journey and I just read too much, I think, about how deep this country is being affected mentally,” Gomez, said at the time. “I’ve had so many dreams about creating places people can go to.”

Earlier this year, Murthy said that COVID-19 is having a “devastating” effect on young people’s mental health and well-being.

“I’m deeply concerned as a parent and as a doctor that the obstacles this generation of young people face are unprecedented and uniquely hard to navigate,” Murthy said in February.