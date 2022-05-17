Kaepernick to receive honorary degree from HBCU Morgan State University

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is set to be awarded an honorary degree from Morgan State University during its spring commencement ceremony.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Baltimore-based historically Black college said Kaepernick will receive degrees honoring vanguards of social justice and the African American experience along with acclaimed filmmaker David E. Talbert and advocate David Burton, who are both alumni of the university.

Burton, who was the chief proponent in the landmark The Coalition for Equity and Excellence in Maryland Higher Education Inc. vs. Maryland Higher Education Commission lawsuit, previously served on the Obama administration’s Small Business Advisory Council.

“Leadership, Integrity, Innovation, Diversity, Excellence and Respect are more than just words that appear on the flags that adorn our campus, or words that we utter casually when reciting our core values, they represent the embodiment of who we are and what a Morgan graduate stands for,” Morgan State President David Wilson said in a statement, adding that “we have assembled a trio of diverse voices who have bravely stood—and kneeled—for the betterment and advancement of the voiceless, the marginalized and the disenfranchised.”

“We are absolutely thrilled to bestow honorary degrees to David E. Talbert, David Burton and Colin Kaepernick for their individual, and collective, contributions to the progression of the Black narrative and pursuit of excellence,” Wilson concluded.

Recently, Kaepernick said he still has “unfinished business” in the NFL, as it has been nearly six years since the 34-year-old quarterback has played professional football.

“You had those dreams from when you’re a kid. I’m [gonna] be a NFL player and I’m gonna win a Super Bowl. And for me, I have unfinished business on that front,” Kaepernick said during an appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast.

Kaepernick, who played professionally for the San Francisco 49ers, sparked controversy in 2016 for kneeling during the national anthem at multiple games to raise awareness on police brutality and racial inequality in the U.S.

Former President Trump referred to Kaepernick’s protest during a 2017 rally, where he called on league owners to punish players who protested during the national anthem, calling those players who protested “son of bitches”

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis said last month he would welcome Kaepernick “with open arms” to his team, suggesting that the decision lies with the Raiders’ coaches and executives.

“I believe in Colin Kaepernick,” Davis said in an interview with NBC’s Sports Bay Area affiliate. “He deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League. I still stand by it. If our coaches and general manager want to bring him in or want him to be the quarterback on this team, I would welcome him with open arms.”

Morgan State University’s spring commencement ceremony will be held on May 21.