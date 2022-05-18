Colin Kaepernick planning memoir for young adults

Former NFL quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick has announced plans to publish a new memoir targeted at young adults.

In a press release on Wednesday, Kaepernick and multinational publishing company Scholastic said the former NFL player’s forthcoming memoir, “Colin Kaepernick: Change the Game” will detail his life as a high school senior, when he was faced with the decision of whether to pursue a promising career in baseball or find a way to play football.

Kaepernick was then a highly touted baseball prospect who was being heavily scouted by colleges and MLB teams, but felt that football — despite his lack of any offers to play the sport —was better suited for him and would allow him to embrace his identity as a Black athlete, according to the release.

Kaepernick ultimately chose to pursue football, playing in college for the University of Nevada before being drafted into the NFL in 2011.

Kaepernick and Chicago-based writer Eve L. Ewing, who previously wrote multiple Marvel Comics projects, among other works, wrote the graphic novel memoir, and Colombian artist Orlando Caicedo provided the illustrations.

“I’m excited to continue to grow and expand Kaepernick Publishing’s relationship with Scholastic,” said Kaepernick said in a statement. “Change the Game is the true story of my high school years–a period punctuated by the trials and triumphs of adolescence. It was during this time that I began to grow unapologetically into my own identity, into my own sense of self. I hope this graphic novel encourages readers to nurture their own evolution and to trust their power—in a phrase—to change the game.”

“Following the incredible success of I Color Myself Different, we are thrilled to work with Colin again on the publication of this second book based on his life experience,” Scholastic’s Vice President and Publisher of Global Licensing, Brands & Media Debra Dorfman said in a statement, referencing the picture book about Kaepernick’s childhood published in April. “Everyone faces a crossroad in their life—Colin’s teenage years were defining and his inspirational story reminds readers of all ages not to conform to others’ expectations. These pivotal moments are expertly portrayed in the graphic novel format, and with Graphix as the category market leader, this story will draw in a wide readership.”

Last month, Kaepernick said during an appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast that he still has “unfinished business” in the NFL. It has been nearly six years since he played professional football.

Kaepernick, who played professionally for the San Francisco 49ers, sparked controversy in 2016 for kneeling during the national anthem at multiple games to raise awareness of police brutality and racial inequality in the U.S.

Former President Trump referred to Kaepernick’s protest during a 2017 rally, calling on league owners to punish players who protested during the national anthem.

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis said last month he would welcome Kaepernick “with open arms” to his team, though he indicated the decision lies with the Raiders’ coaches and executives.

Kaepernick is also set to receive an honorary degree honoring vanguards of social justice and the African-American experience from Baltimore-based historically Black college Morgan State University during its spring commencement ceremony on Saturday.

Kaepernick’s new memoir is set to hit bookshelves in March 2023.