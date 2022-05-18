Grimes auctioning off Met Gala accessories to help BIPOC Ukrainians

Singer Grimes is auctioning off accessories from her outfit for last year’s Met Gala to raise money for Ukrainian refugees who are Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC).

Grimes, who has two children with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, shared the details of the auction to her Instagram page on Tuesday.

“I’m auctioning stuff from my Met gala look last year to raise money to help get BIPOC families out of Ukraine since they’re having trouble exiting at the border,” she wrote.

The items up for grabs include a metal facemask and a pair of winged over-the-ear earrings she wore to the event celebrating the opening of the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition on Sept. 13, 2021.

“Each piece offers a unique interpretation of the theme ‘resistance,'” the singer wrote about the auction. “All proceeds will go to Diaspora Relief and Razom, which will use the funds to provide food, shelter, and evacuation support to those in need.”

Bidding on the items begins on Artsy at 3 p.m. ET on May 26.

The fundraiser comes amid a war in Ukraine that has dragged on for over three months after Russia invaded the country.

The violence has created a humanitarian crisis in the region, and millions of refugees have sought to leave to neighboring countries including Poland.

The U.S. has sent billions of dollars in aid to the country to assist the Ukrainian forces.

The Biden administration and Democrats are pushing to pass an additional $40 billion Ukraine aid package. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday predicted the legislation would pass the Senate Thursday.