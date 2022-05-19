Maye Musk on Elon’s safety: ‘I really do worry about him’

Elon Musk’s mother says she’s concerned for his safety amid his attempt to take over Twitter.

“When I see all the malicious comments on Twitter, I really do worry about him, yes,” Maye Musk said Thursday after being asked about her son’s safety during an appearance on “CBS Mornings”

“A mother always worries about her children, and I’ve got three,” Musk told co-host Gayle King, “but he’s the one I’m worried about.”

The 74-year-old “A Woman Makes a Plan” author recently called out her 50-year-old son after the Tesla and SpaceX CEO tweeted, “If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya.”

“That’s not funny,” Musk’s mother replied.

Musk announced last week that he was putting his $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter “on hold” over concerns about the number of fake accounts on the platform.

Asked if she ever offers her son business tips, Musk said that she advised him against launching both an electric car and spacecraft company.

“I said just choose one,” Musk recalled with a laugh. “So obviously he doesn’t listen to me.”

Musk also said she doesn’t suggest that her outspoken son, who’s the world’s richest man, tone down his online rhetoric.

“You have to be responsible for whatever you say,” she said.

“Yesterday I was tweeting out all the bots that have seven followers but 1,000 likes, and they are all malicious comments,” she said.

The dietician recently made history as the oldest model to be featured on the cover of “Sports Illustrated” for its annual swimsuit issue.

“I’m unstoppable,” Musk said on CBS. “I mean, I’m just getting started,” she added.

The key to happiness at her age, Musk said, is that “you don’t mix with nasty people anymore. You don’t tolerate that.”