Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez engaged to longtime boyfriend Riley Roberts

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is adding a husband to her personal squad, after getting engaged to her longtime boyfriend.

The high-profile New York Democrat is set to tie the knot with technology consultant Riley Roberts, she confirmed Thursday to Business Insider.

It’s true! Thank you all for the well wishes ☺️ https://t.co/i5cm9awN3S — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 19, 2022

Ocasio-Cortez had been eyed sporting a ring on her engagement finger in photos captured by The Hill.

Earlier today @thehill's photog Greg Nash captured @AOC sporting some bling on her ring finger. pic.twitter.com/qmaGIKvXK7 — Judy Kurtz (@JudyKurtz) May 19, 2022

Her office did not respond to ITK’s request for comment.

While Ocasio-Cortez maintains a famously heavy social media presence — with more than 8 million Instagram followers and nearly 13 million on Twitter — she’s typically kept details of her romantic life under wraps.

The couple met while students at Boston University.

Roberts opened up in one of Ocasio-Cortez’s Instagram story videos last year when asked about maintaining a “healthy relationship” with someone who’s in the public eye.

“We spend mornings together, spend quality time together, browse TikTok together,” Roberts said.

The 32-year-old lawmaker’s engagement news, first reported by Latino Rebels correspondent Pablo Manríquez, came hours after she said in an Instagram post that a health issue had sidelined her “for the last week or two.”

“Don’t worry, it wasn’t COVID and I’m fine now,” she wrote.

“I’m back at it today, but was MIA for a bit to recover,” she said. “Just wanted to provide you all some assurance that the silence wasn’t political or anything as I know that worried some.”

Updated at 2:53 p.m.