Suspect in Dave Chappelle incident facing charges of attempted murder in separate case

by Lexi Lonas - 05/20/22 10:01 AM ET

A man who allegedly attacked comedian Dave Chappelle at the beginning of May has been charged in a separate case for attempted murder of his roommate. 

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said on Thursday that Isaiah Lee is facing one count of attempted murder. 

The charge is related to an alleged stabbing of his roommate back in December, months before his alleged assault on Chapelle. 

The office says the incident occurred on Dec. 2 when a fight broke out at a transitional housing apartment. A person who previously reported the incident said the media reports regarding Chappelle’s case helped them identify Lee for this case.

“The publicity generated by the attack on Mr. Chappelle helped police solve this crime,” said Gascón. “The incident that occurred at the Hollywood Bowl was misdemeanor conduct and rightfully referred to the City Attorney’s Office. Based on the nature and severity of the December attack, Mr. Lee is now facing felony charges which my office will prosecute.”

Lee pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder charge and will appear before a judge on June 2.

The incident preceded Lee allegedly tackling Chappelle on stage at the Hollywood Bowl while the comedian was performing. Lee was holding a replica gun that could eject a blade.

Lee was charged with assault with a deadly weapon over the incident.

