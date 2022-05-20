Harry Styles on Roe v. Wade: ‘It’s kind of scary to see how far backwards we’re going’

Harry Styles says the country would be moving “backwards” if the Supreme Court follows through with overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion.

“There’s a lot of people who are taking I think the right steps to try and make positive things happening,” the “As It Was” singer said Wednesday on SiriusXM’s “Howard Stern Show.”

“And I think obviously people who don’t like that are kind of clawing to grapple back any ground that they feel like lost, which never belonged to them in the first place,” Styles said.

“I just don’t think anyone should be able to make decisions about anyone else’s body. It doesn’t really make any sense to me,” the 28-year-old British performer added.

“I think there’s a level of — obviously what’s happening here in the country at the moment is, I don’t really know where that ends,” Styles continued.

“Someone needs an operation and someone can decide that they can’t have it — just, it makes no sense to me. I think it’s all backwards.”

Styles’s remarks came in response to a comment by host Howard Stern that there’s “some weird shit going down in this country right now.”

“A lot of rights — not just a women’s right to choose — there’s a weird vibe going on. There’s a backlash,” Stern said, after a draft Supreme Court decision gutting U.S. abortion rights leaked earlier this month.

“I could see gay marriage going out the window. I could see a lot of this shit disappearing, some of the freedoms people have been enjoying,” Stern said.

“I think it’s, we live in a world where we feel like we’re always making the right steps — and there’s a lot of people who are taking positive steps,” Styles told Stern.

“And I think it’s quite scary to see kind of like just how far backwards we’re going in a lot of ways,” Styles said.