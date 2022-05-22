trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

What to know about SNL’s biggest cast shakeup in years

by Monique Beals - 05/22/22 8:02 PM ET
Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney
This combination of photos shows cast members from “Saturday Night Live,” from left; Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon and Kyle Mooney. Bryant, Davidson, McKinnon and Mooney are departing from “Saturday Night Live,” leaving the sketch institution without arguably its two most famous names after Saturday’s 47th season finale. (AP Photo)

Saturday’s episode of “Saturday Night Live” was the final show for cast members Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney, marking the most significant cast changeup in years.

While the show does not typically allow for grandiose departures from its actors, the stalwarts took a moment to say their goodbyes during SNL’s 47th season finale.

“Well, Earth, I love you, thanks for letting me stay awhile,” McKinnon said on the show during a skit in which she portrayed Miss Rafferty, an alien abductee.

During her run on SNL, McKinnon has portrayed a slew of political figures like Sens. Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham, as well as Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Davidson, another staple since 2014, said, “I appreciate SNL always having my back and allowing me to work on myself and grow,” addressing the show’s longtime producer Lorne Michaels directly.

“Thank you to Lorne for never giving up on me or judging me even when everyone else was, for believing in me and allowing me to have a place I could call home with the memories that will last a lifetime,” he said.

Throughout his tenure on the show, Davidson’s personal life has garnered much attention from his engagement to Ariana Grande to his relationship with current girlfriend, Kim Kardashian.

Davidson has also impersonated political figures including former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and drew criticism in 2018 for mocking Rep. Dan. Crenshaw’s eyepatch.

After departing from SNL, Davidson is expected to star in, write and produce “Bupkis” on NBC’s Peacock platform, according to Variety.

Bryant, who joined the cast in 2012, also said goodbye during “Weekend Update” in a skit during which she portrayed a trend forecaster, saying “10 nice years” was “in.”

The show will return next season after its typical summer break. 

Tags Saturday Night Live

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Amateur hour at the White House ...
  2. How the Sussmann trial revealed ...
  3. Justice Alito’s alternate abortion ...
  4. Republicans vow to kill domestic ...
  5. As cases rise, Americans are ...
  6. Democrats look to defy political ...
  7. Mullen says US should consider the ...
  8. Time for a strategic pause on NATO ...
  9. Jif peanut butter products recalled ...
  10. Tensions rise between DOJ, Jan. 6 ...
  11. UFOs pose ‘potential national ...
  12. US frustrated over ...
  13. Biden offers brief message for North ...
  14. IRS to pay 5 percent interest to ...
  15. Baby formula bill faces rocky terrain ...
  16. Robert Gates on Trump running for ...
  17. Biden administration to appeal ...
  18. The Turkish Question on NATO: A ...
Load more

Video

See all Video