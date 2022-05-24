Whoopi Goldberg to Trump: ‘Dude, you lost’

Whoopi Goldberg is urging former President Trump to finally accept his 2020 election defeat, saying, “Dude, you lost.”

“The View” co-host delivered the message to Trump on Tuesday’s show, after playing a clip of the ex-commander in chief denouncing his former vice president, Mike Pence.

Trump said in a recent interview that he was “very disappointed” with Pence — who had to be ushered to a safe location by Secret Service agents during last year’s riot at the Capitol — for pushing to certify the 2020 election results. The 45th president has repeatedly falsely claimed that the last election was stolen by President Biden.

“Get off it,” Goldberg said in remarks directed at Trump.

“You all are always telling us, ‘Get over it,’ ” the Academy Award-winner, a frequent Trump critic, continued.

“Get over it, man,” Goldberg said to applause from “The View” audience.

“You lost that election. You lost it.”