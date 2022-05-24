Kellyanne Conway: Trump believes he has ‘unfinished business’ in 2024

Kellyanne Conway says former President Trump is eyeing a 2024 White House run because he feels he has “unfinished business.”

“I think that he would like to run in 2024,” Conway, Trump’s former White House counselor and his 2016 presidential campaign manager, said Tuesday on ABC’s “The View.”

“Because he thinks there’s unfinished business,” Conway continued, when asked if Trump will launch another White House bid following his 2020 loss to Joe Biden.

The former president, who never conceded defeat to Biden, continues to trumpet unfounded conspiracy theories that the 2020 vote was marred by widespread voter fraud.

“He sees that Biden is not doing a great job,” added Conway, who was there to promote her new memoir, “Here’s the Deal.”

Trump has repeatedly teased a potential 2024 run, although he has not formally entered the next presidential contest.

“We’re going to kick the Biden crime family out of the White House in 2024,” Trump said in February during a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Asked by “The View” co-host Sara Haines on Tuesday if she would run her former boss’s 2024 campaign if offered the job, Conway — who resigned from her White House role in 2020, citing a desire to spend more time with her children — declined to answer one way or the other.

“I have to be the best and highest use for my family,” Conway said.