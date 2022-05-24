CBS nixes ‘FBI’ season finale over school shooting plot line

CBS won’t air the season finale of “FBI” in the wake of Tuesday’s deadly shooting at a Texas elementary school.

The episode of the drama series about federal agents involved a school shooting and a “deadly robbery” plotline, according to Deadline.

The attack by a gunman in Uvalde, Texas, left at least 18 students and three adults dead, making it the worst elementary school shooting since the Sandy Hook shooting in Newtown, Conn., in 2012.

CBS will instead air a “FBI” rerun on Tuesday, a source confirmed to ITK.

It’s not the first time a fictional show has been pulled amid real-world violence. In 2018, the Paramount Network repeatedly delayed the premiere of its satire about teenage killers, “Heathers,” after shootings at a school in Parkland, Fla., and at a Pittsburgh synagogue. The series was ultimately canceled.