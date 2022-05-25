trending:

Reality star Josh Duggar sentenced to 12 years in prison

by Brad Dress - 05/25/22 4:38 PM ET
A federal jury convicted Josh Duggar for receiving and possessing material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

Former reality star Josh Duggar was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison on Wednesday after he was convicted in an Arkansas court of possessing child pornography.

Federal judge Timothy Brooks sentenced Duggar to 151 months in prison for his December 2021 conviction, Fox 24 reported.

Brooks on Tuesday had denied Duggar’s request for a new trial, writing in a 29-page opinion there was “ample evidence he viewed the images of child pornography that had been downloaded to his business computer.”

The former star of TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” was arrested in April 2021 and found guilty in early December of possessing 200 or more images depicting the sexual abuse of children ranging from toddlers to 12-year-olds.

Duggar has also been accused of molesting children, including his younger sisters, but he has not been charged for the alleged offenses.

The allegations against Duggar prompted TLC to cancel the reality show “19 Kids and Counting” in 2015.

