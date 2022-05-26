trending:

Biden, K-pop superstars BTS teaming up to raise awareness of anti-Asian hate crimes

by Kyle Balluck and Judy Kurtz - 05/26/22 8:32 AM ET
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
BTS, a South Korean band, accepts the award for top social artist at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Las Vegas.

K-pop superstars BTS are bringing the “Dynamite” to Washington, joining President Biden next week to raise awareness about anti-Asian hate crimes.

The South Korean “Butter” singers will appear at the White House on Tuesday to “discuss Asian inclusion and representation” as well as address discrimination.

Crimes against Asian Americans rose by more than 300 percent last year, according to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism.

BTS will also touch on “the importance of diversity and inclusion,” the White House said in a Thursday announcement.

Last week, Biden and Vice President Harris condemned attacks and hateful rhetoric against minority communities at a White House celebration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

“Hate can have no safe harbor in America. And every person deserves to be treated with dignity and respect,” Biden said at the time.

