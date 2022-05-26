trending:

Kevin Spacey faces new sexual assault charges in UK

by Judy Kurtz - 05/26/22 10:57 AM ET
Kevin Spacey is facing sexual assault charges against multiple men in the United Kingdom.

The former “House of Cards” actor is being charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men, the U.K.’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced Thursday.

The 62-year-old performer has also been charged with “causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent,” Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS’s special crime division, said in a statement to ITK.

“The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation,” Ainslie said.

The spokeswoman said, “The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr. Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

Last year, Spacey was ordered to pay nearly $31 million to the production company behind “House of Cards” after an arbitrator determined the show’s star breached his contract by violating the company’s sexual harassment policy.

Last week, Spacey was seen in a trailer for the movie “Peter Five Eight,” his first film role since the 2017 sexual harassment and misconduct accusations.

