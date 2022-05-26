Meghan Markle travels to Texas to pay respect to shooting victims

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, traveled to Uvalde, Texas, on Thursday to pay respects to the victims of the mass shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

She bowed her head at a memorial site at Uvalde County Courthouse near Robb Elementary School, where the attack took place on Tuesday.

Meghan can also be seen seen in photos laying down a bouquet of white flowers in front of makeshift crosses bearing the names of the victims of the tragedy.

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden announced they will visit Uvalde on Sunday and meet with community members and bereaving family members.

“The president and first lady believe it is important to show their support for the community during this devastating time and to be there for the families of the victims,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday at a briefing with reporters.

On Tuesday, Biden ordered that the flags at the White House, federal buildings and military posts be flown at half-staff “as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence.”

The Duchess of Sussex lives in Montecito, Calif., with her husband Prince Harry and their two children, Archie and Lillibet.