Harry Styles, Live Nation donate over $1 million to Everytown for Gun Safety

Harry Styles and concert giant Live Nation will partner to donate over $1 million to nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety following the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting that left 19 children and two adults dead.

“On our North American tour, we will be partnering with Everytown who work to end gun violence, donating to support their efforts, and sharing their suggested action items,” Styles wrote on Instagram, captioning the post, “End gun violence.”

The post included a fact shared by Everytown stating that “firearms are the #1 leading cause of death for American children and teens.”

“Live Nation is proud to join Harry Styles in matching his donation to Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund — equalling over $1 million and counting,” the company posted on Instagram.

Everytown for Gun Safety was formed in 2013 when Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and Mayors Against Illegal Guns merged.

Earlier this week, the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays also partnered with Everytown to raise awareness of gun violence on their social media accounts rather than covering their game.

Styles cited recent mass shootings, including this week’s massacre in Uvalde, as his motivation for the move to support gun violence prevention efforts.

“Along with all of you, I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America, culminating at the latest in Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas,” he wrote.