trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Comedian Andy Dick won’t face charges after arrest on suspicion of sexual battery

by Sarah Polus - 05/30/22 4:47 PM ET
Andy Dick attends the world premiere of “Zoolander 2” at Alice Tully Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Comedian Andy Dick won’t be charged in connection with his arrest earlier this month on suspicion of felony sexual battery, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office told The Hill on Monday.

Dick was taken into custody in Orange County, Calif., on May 11 after being involved in an altercation at an RV campground. The other man involved was transported to the hospital for an exam shortly after, and the former “The Andy Dick Show” host was held on $25,000 bail.

The incident was reportedly filmed live on YouTube.

The Orange County District Attorney returned the case back to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department for further investigation in recent weeks. The victim has since stopped cooperating with the investigation, so charges will not be pursued against Dick, the sheriff’s office said.

“The case can not move forward without the assistance of the victim,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told The Hill.

Prior to his May arrest, Dick was previously arrested in November and June, for felony domestic violence and suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon, respectively.

Tags andy dick andy dick

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Ranking the five Democrats most ...
  2. Police release details on collision ...
  3. Supreme Court may soon expand gun ...
  4. Mo Brooks gets into fiery exchange ...
  5. Abbott booed at Uvalde memorial site: ...
  6. Kinzinger, journalist get into online ...
  7. Florida fifth grader threatened mass ...
  8. Local official says Biden wants to ...
  9. Novavax hopes FDA go-ahead will boost ...
  10. Biden rules out sending Ukraine ...
  11. Republican requests more information ...
  12. Polis: GOP trying to ‘manage ...
  13. Russian foreign minister denies ...
  14. The Fed’s ‘cure’ for inflation ...
  15. Sun Belt cities boom as major cities ...
  16. Democrats ramp up offense on ...
  17. Friends with benefits: Sussmann trial ...
  18. SEC looms over Musk-Twitter deal
Load more

Video

See all Video