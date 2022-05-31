Jill Biden says first couple works out differences via texts

Jill Biden says she and President Biden rarely raise their voices in an argument — because they usually hammer out their quarrels via text messages.

The first couple coined a term for the way they bicker, “fexting,” the first lady tells Harper’s Bazaar in its June/July issue, released Tuesday.

The profile describes why she and the commander in chief first began “hashing out their occasional spats over text,” saying the pair aimed to “avoid fighting in front of the Secret Service.”

Jill Biden revealed that recently she let her fingers do the fighting in what the mag described as a “fit of pique.”

“Joe said, ‘You realize that’s going to go down in history. There will be a record of that,’ ” she recalled with a grin remembering her potentially NSFW text to the president.

The Bidens will mark their 45th wedding anniversary next month.

“I won’t tell you what I called him that time,” she teased.

Dr. Jill Biden has faced it all—yet she maintains the grace and conviction that has guided her all her life.



For our June/July issue, @mattiekahn talks with @FLOTUS about how she balances it all, while consistently showing up for the people who need her.https://t.co/FWY3rPYVjt pic.twitter.com/1XPY00ogYm — Harper's Bazaar (@harpersbazaarus) May 31, 2022

Biden, who grew up outside of Philadelphia, is seen posing in a series of locations around the Pennsylvania city in the Harper’s issue.

In the interview, she described her first marriage to Bill Stevenson, which ended in divorce in 1975, and how it jolted her into prioritizing independence.

“I believed so much in the institution of marriage,” she explains. “When the marriage fell apart, I fell hard because of that,” Biden, 70, said.

“I knew I would never, ever put myself in that position again — where I didn’t feel like I had the finances to be on my own, that I had to get the money through a divorce settlement,” Biden told the magazine.

“I drummed that into [my daughter], Ashley: Be independent, be independent,” she added.

“And my granddaughters — you have to be able to stand on your own two feet.”