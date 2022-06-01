Jill Biden to host unveiling of Nancy Reagan stamp

First lady Jill Biden next week will help unveil a new postal stamp to honor former first lady Nancy Reagan, the White House announced Wednesday.

Biden will host the event on Monday at the White House. She’ll be joined by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy; Fred Ryan, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation; and Anne Peterson, who is Nancy Reagan’s niece.

As first lady, Reagan founded the “Just Say No” anti-drug program as her major initiative and promoted the awareness campaign to children throughout her husband’s two terms in office. She also previously served as first lady of California while her husband was governor.

Reagan died in 2016 at age 94.

A handful of other first ladies have been honored with U.S. Postal Service stamps, including Eleanor Roosevelt, Martha Washington, Dolley Madison and Lady Bird Johnson.