trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Jill Biden to host unveiling of Nancy Reagan stamp

by Brett Samuels - 06/01/22 3:37 PM ET
AP/Susan Walsh
FILE – First lady Jill Biden speaks during the 2022 National and State Teachers of the Year event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. The White House announced Sunday, May 1 that Biden will spend Mother’s Day meeting with Ukrainian mothers and children who fled for their lives after Russian President Vladimir Putin opened war against Ukraine. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

First lady Jill Biden next week will help unveil a new postal stamp to honor former first lady Nancy Reagan, the White House announced Wednesday.

Biden will host the event on Monday at the White House. She’ll be joined by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy; Fred Ryan, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation; and Anne Peterson, who is Nancy Reagan’s niece.

As first lady, Reagan founded the “Just Say No” anti-drug program as her major initiative and promoted the awareness campaign to children throughout her husband’s two terms in office. She also previously served as first lady of California while her husband was governor.

Reagan died in 2016 at age 94.

A handful of other first ladies have been honored with U.S. Postal Service stamps, including Eleanor Roosevelt, Martha Washington, Dolley Madison and Lady Bird Johnson.

Tags Fred Ryan Jill Biden Jill Biden Louis DeJoy Nancy Reagan Nancy Reagan

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Supreme Court puts counting of ...
  2. Biden’s ex daughter-in-law opens up ...
  3. White House to announce widespread ...
  4. Depp awarded $10M, Heard $2M in split ...
  5. Cheney shoots down MyPillow CEO ...
  6. Herschel Walker ‘mad’ at Trump ...
  7. JPMorgan Chase CEO warns of economic ...
  8. Jury finds Depp, Heard both liable ...
  9. Inaccurate oxygen level readings ...
  10. Kellyanne Conway responds to ...
  11. Jan. 6 panel lays out inquiries for ...
  12. Amber Heard defamation verdict could ...
  13. Amber Heard, Johnny Depp respond to ...
  14. Census blunder may tip 2024 to ...
  15. Watch live: Verdict announced in ...
  16. Democratic Senate hopefuls take ...
  17. Hidin’ Biden: The 16 long weeks ...
  18. Biden’s plan to ...
Load more

Video

See all Video