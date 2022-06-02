trending:

Kim Kardashian calls for father of slain Uvalde student to get released from prison for funeral

by Judy Kurtz - 06/02/22 1:07 PM ET
Kim Kardashian is making a public push to allow the jailed father of one of the Uvalde school shooting victims to be temporarily released from prison in order to attend his daughter’s funeral.

Ten-year-old Eliahana Cruz Torres was one of the 19 children killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas last month.

In an Instagram Stories post to her 315 million followers on Thursday, the Hulu “The Kardashians” star offered her support to an effort to allow Torres’s father to be present for his young daughter’s funeral.

“Her family are desperately hoping that her father, who is incarcerated for a non-violent drug offense, be granted temporary release so that he can attend her funeral,” Kardashian, 41, wrote.

“So far their requests have been denied,” said Kardashian, a criminal justice reform advocate who met with then-President Trump in the Oval Office about the issue in 2018.

“I ask the [Federal Bureau of Prisons] to grant Eli Torres temporary release so that he can say his last goodbye to his baby girl,” Kardashian said.

“Every parent deserves that right,” she said.

Torres, jailed in a federal prison in Kentucky, was reportedly convicted in Texas on drug trafficking and conspiracy charges.

“For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not provide information on any individual inmate’s conditions of confinement, to include a request for temporary release,” a representative of the Federal Bureau of Prisons said when reached for comment.

Kardashian isn’t the only one calling on prison officials to allow for Torres’s temporary release. State Rep. Attica Scott (D-Ky.) shared a letter she penned to President Biden and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) earlier this week asking that Torres be “able to unite” with his loved ones as “they mourn the loss of their family member.”

