Matthew Morrison defends himself against allegations of misconduct after show firing

Matthew Morrison defended himself Thursday after reports said he was fired from “So You Think You Can Dance” over a message he sent to a contestant.

Morrison was removed from his position as a judge on the show after a dancer claimed a message he sent her made her feel “uncomfortable,” multiple outlets reported.

The “Glee” alum addressed the reports in a video he posted to Instagram, in which he said his actions were not inappropriate.

“It’s really unfortunate that I have to sit here and defend myself and my family against blatantly untrue statements made anonymously, but I have nothing to hide,” he said.

He also read aloud what he said was the only message he sent to a dancer on the show in the interest of “transparency.”

“Hey, it’s Matthew. If you don’t mind, would love to get your number and talk you through some things,” he claimed the message read.

“The end,” he added.

Morrison said he contacted the woman to try to help her land a job as a choreographer on the show.

“It’s devastating that we live in this world where gossip rules and people’s lives are being thrown around as clickbait,” he said. “I think this is much bigger than me and this story.”

After news broke of his firing on Friday, Morrison told People he was let go for failing to adhere to “competition production protocols.”

Morrison will likely be present in episodes of the show for the next few weeks, as they were pre-taped, Entertainment Tonight noted.