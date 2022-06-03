Johnny Depp set to release album with Jeff Beck

Just days after his court win against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp is getting ready to release an album with guitarist Jeff Beck.

Beck announced Thursday at a concert in England that music from him and the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star would be available next month.

“I’m going to take this opportunity and tell you I met this guy five years ago, and we’ve never stopped laughing since,” Beck told the audience as he performed alongside Depp in a video posted on Stereogum.

“We actually made an album,” Beck said. “I don’t know how it happened. It will be out in July.”

Depp, 58, was not present in a Fairfax, Va., courtroom on Wednesday as the verdict in his high-profile, $50 million defamation lawsuit against his former ex-wife, actor Amber Heard, was read.

Depp had claimed that Heard ruined his reputation by insinuating he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed that focused on sexual violence.

Jurors awarded the Academy Award-nominated performer $15 million in damages after finding that Heard’s op-ed hurt his career. Heard was awarded $2 million as part of a countersuit.

Just days before the verdict, Depp put on a surprise performance at Beck’s show in the United Kingdom. Beck said back in 2020 that he and Depp had “been working on music together for a while now.”