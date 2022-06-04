Duggar appeals conviction following 12-year sentence for child pornography possession

Former reality star Josh Duggar is appealing his conviction after being sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for possession of child pornography.

Lawyers for Duggar filed the appeal Friday to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit. Duggar was convicted in December in an Arkansas court and sentenced to 151 months in prison late last month.

The day before sentencing, U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks denied Duggar’s request for acquittal or a new trial.

Duggar’s lawyers had argued that the government did not disclose its evidence against Duggar in a timely manner and that there was a lack of evidence that Duggar had viewed the pornography, but Brooks rejected those claims. Brooks said the evidence Duggar’s defense lawyers refer to was “not material” to the defense and that “ample evidence” overall exists.

Duggar’s conviction and subsequent sentencing came after the former “19 Kids and Counting” cast member was arrested last April for possession of 200 or more images showing child sexual abuse.

The network TLC canceled the reality show in 2015 following allegations that Duggar had molested children, including his younger sisters.