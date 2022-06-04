trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

NBA’s Gregg Popovich slams Texas lawmakers over inaction on guns

by Jared Gans - 06/04/22 7:07 PM ET
Twitter

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich denounced Texas lawmakers’ inaction on gun legislation Saturday at a gathering in support of the Uvalde, Texas, community following the mass shooting at an elementary school that claimed 21 lives last month. 

“We’ve heard all the comments on television from some of our government officials about thoughts and prayers and condolences and on and on and on,” Popovich said. “They’re the same statements after every massacre, exactly the same, and it never changes, and more children are dead and more teachers and more civilians, dead.”

Popovich noted that some of the deadliest shootings in American history have happened in Texas and slammed lawmakers for still not changing the state’s laws to make it harder for potential shooters to get firearms.

Popovich recalled that when Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke (D) confronted Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) at a press conference following the Uvalde shooting over inaction on guns, the officials speaking yelled that O’Rourke was “out of line.” 

Popovich argued that Abbott and the other officials were the ones who were “out of line,” because they have not acted following mass shootings. 

He said lawmakers such as Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) have deflected from the issue of firearm access with arguments that mental illness is to blame for gun violence. But he pointed to how Abbott significantly cut state funding for the department overseeing Texas’s mental health services in April as evidence of hypocrisy. 

“It’s like a deflection because they think we’re stupid, so they’ll keep bringing it up and bringing it up,” Popovich said. “But they’ll listen to us if we’re angry enough and if we’re committed enough.”

Popovich’s comments come after a press conference from Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, in which Kerr condemned congressional inaction on gun legislation, gained national attention.

Leaders of gun control advocacy organizations said following those remarks that they hope non-political figures with large followings like Kerr speaking out on the issue inspires more people to get involved in advocating for reform. 

Tags Beto O'Rourke Greg Abbott Greg Abbott Gregg Popovich Gregg Popovich gun control legislation mental health Steve Kerr Steve Kerr Ted Cruz Ted Cruz Uvalde school shooting

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Gohmert: ‘If you’re a Republican, ...
  2. 1 dead, 8 injured after shooting at ...
  3. When Trump is right, he’s right — ...
  4. Corinthian move seen as pivotal point ...
  5. Trump, children to sit for up to 7 ...
  6. Britt looks to squelch Brooks ...
  7. Two words explain why Trump won’t ...
  8. The Memo: Navarro drama ramps up ...
  9. Former lieutenant colonel: New US aid ...
  10. Democrats weigh chances in Ohio ...
  11. Subpoena wars: Washington is on a ...
  12. Former Wisconsin judge fatally shot ...
  13. JPMorgan Chase CEO warns of economic ...
  14. What is an ‘assault ...
  15. Senators make last-ditch bid for ...
  16. Meadows got texts from Jim ...
  17. Uvalde teacher says incorrect ...
  18. Thompson on elections: ‘You don’t ...
Load more

Video

See all Video