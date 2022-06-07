trending:

Amber Heard rep says ‘women’s rights are moving backward’ after Johnny Depp thanks fans in his first TikTok

by Monique Beals - 06/07/22 6:29 PM ET
This combination of two separate photos shows actors Johnny Depp, left, and Amber Heard in the courtroom for closing arguments at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., on Friday, May 27, 2022. Depp is suing Heard after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” (AP Photos/Steve Helber, Pool)

A representative for Amber Heard claimed women’s rights were moving backward in response to her ex-husband’s first TikTok post since a jury ruled in his favor in the actor’s defamation trial against her.

“As Johnny Depp says he’s ‘moving forward,’ women’s rights are moving backward. The verdict’s message to victims of domestic violence is … be afraid to stand up and speak out,” a representative for Heard said in a statement to People

The statement came after the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor posted a TikTok with a caption addressing “all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters.”

“We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared,” Depp continued. ”And now, we will all move forward together.” 

His post followed a jury earlier this month finding that both Depp and Heard defamed each other and determining that Depp was owed $15 million in damages and Heard was owed $2 million. 

The lawsuit began when Depp accused Heard of defaming him in an op-ed she wrote about allegations of sexual violence against him. Heard, in turn, said Depp defamed her by accusing her of being a liar over the accusations. 

At the time of the verdict, Heard said she was “heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband.”

“I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback,” she added.

Meanwhile, Depp responded to the verdict by saying, “Six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled.”

The couple married in 2015 and divorced a year later. Attorneys for Heard have said they “absolutely” plan to appeal the verdict, adding that Heard has “some excellent grounds for [appeal].”

