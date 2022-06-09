Sen. Markey, Rep. Khanna make wager on NBA finals

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) make a friendly wager as their respective teams, the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics, who are currently facing off in this year’s NBA Finals.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Markey, rocking a Celtics jersey, told his fellow Democrat lawmaker that he will send him some Dunkin’ Donuts if his team loses to the Warriors, but noted that his Celtics might not need it.

“Ro I’m challenging you, Celtics vs. Warriors, but we know the Celtics are gonna win because they have the greatest team of all time,” Markey said in a video.

“But if we lose, I’ll send you some Dunkin Donuts but I think it’s a slam dunk Celtics tonight and for the series,” Markey concluded as he tosses a ball in a miniature hoop in his office.

In response, Khanna, donning a Warriors hat, said he will send Markey a Draymond Green jersey if his Warriors win, adding that if the Celtics win, his office will send Ghiradelli chocolates to Markey’s office as a congratulatory gift.

Khanna also took time to poke fun at Markey’s Celtics, mentioning how the Celtics were a league dynasty during Markey’s days as a House Representative, last winning a title in 2008, five years before Markey was elected to the U.S. Senate.

“Hey Ed, I get it. The Celtics were a good team back when you were in the House of Representatives, Larry Bird and all. But guess what, last 10 years the Warriors have won three rings,” Khanna said in a video. “I don’t see how many rings the Celtics have won in the past decade. So I’ll tell you what if the Warriors win tonight, which I think they will, I’m gonna give you a Draymond Green jersey and I’m excited about you wearing that.”

“And if the Celtics somehow pull it off, well, we’ll come with Ghiradelli chocolates. for you and the office,” Khanna concluded. “Go, Dubs!”

Unfortunately for Khanna’s Dubs, they lost Game Three of the 2022 NBA Finals to Markey’s Celtics 116- 100 on Wednesday night. The Celtics lead the best-of-seven series 2 games to 1.

Game Four of the 2022 NBA Finals will take place on Friday at Boston’s TD Garden.