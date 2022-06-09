Grammys announce new categories including ‘best song for social change’

The Grammys will soon add an award recognizing the “best song for social change,” saying winners of the honor will encourage “peacebuilding and empathy.”

The best song for social change will be a special merit award determined by a Blue Ribbon Committee, the Recording Academy announced on Thursday.

“Submissions must contain lyrical content that addresses a timely social issue and promotes understanding,” the group said.

The addition of the award was one of several developments the Recording Academy unveiled on Thursday, including creating Grammys for songwriter of the year and “best score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media,” along with other rule changes.

Three other new categories were introduced: best Americana performance, best alternative music performance and best spoken word poetry album.

The new trophies will be handed out as part of the 65th annual Grammy Awards scheduled to be held next year.

The changes, the Recording Academy said, were made after its “annual process of accepting proposals from the music creators and professionals that make up its membership body, and as part of the organization’s commitment to evolve with the ever-changing musical landscape.”

“We’re so excited to honor these diverse communities of music creators through the newly established awards and amendments,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason said in a statement, “and to continue cultivating an environment that inspires change, progress and collaboration.”

—Updated at 12:01 p.m.