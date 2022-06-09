Phoenix Mercury coach says State Dept. will brief team on Brittney Griner

The coach of the Phoenix Mercury said on Thursday that the State Department would be briefing her team on the case of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia since February.

“When we go to [Washington,] D.C. next week, we play two games in D.C., we are getting a briefing from the State Department,” who V anessa Nygaard said will be “briefing our team on the issue,” according to footage shared by KPNX sports anchor Cameron Cox.

“We hope that that means there’s … serious action on that issue as well,” Nygaard added.

The Phoenix Mercury are currently scheduled to play against the Washington Mystics on Sunday and next Tuesday.

A State Department spokesperson noted to Axios that they are in close communication with Griner’s lawyers but said they would not be commenting on private meetings. The spokesperson noted that it was verified by a consular officer on May 19 that Griner is “doing as well as can be expected.”

Griner, who has played for the Phoenix Mercury since 2013, has been detained in Russia for months after her luggage was allegedly found by officials to contain hashish oil. The Biden administration has said that she was wrongfully detained and officials have said her case is a “top priority.”

Griner’s manager said in a statement on Twitter that while Griner has been able to receive written communication from family and friends, “it has been over 105 days since #BrittneyGriner has heard her wife or family’s voice.”

At a rally in Texas earlier this week, former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed, who himself was detained in Russia until recently, called for the release of the WNBA star.

The developments come against the backdrop of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which has raged on for more than 100 days.

The Hill has reached out to the State Department for comment.