trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Vote now for D.C.’s most influential social media users

by TheHill.com - 06/10/22 4:53 PM ET

In the capital city of the United States, many walk around with titles and connections that are used to influence organizations, politicians and legislation that affects the lives of everyday Americans from coast-to-coast. 

Thousands of people flock to the city to hold this type of power, but many fail to have the impact they hoped they would. 

In the end, only a few can be among the most influential in one of the world’s most powerful cities.

We want to hear from you, our readers, on who you believe has the most influence in politics and on Capitol Hill. 

Which politicians, lobbyists or other political influencers in DC – from both sides of the political spectrum – have the most impact on day-to-day politics inside the Beltway, and in the homes of millions of Americans?

Nominate who you believe has the most influence on the hill below. Nominations will close at noon on July 1. 

Following nominations, 10 people will be chosen based on your votes and will make up The Hill’s inaugural, audience-based list of D.C.’s most influence social media users. 

Tags Social media social media influencers Washington Washington, D.C.

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Nearly 20M watched Jan. 6 ...
  2. Uvalde school police chief says he ...
  3. CNN’s Chris Wallace ‘skeptical’ ...
  4. Trump says Ivanka was ‘checked ...
  5. Five takeaways on the Jan. 6 ...
  6. Democrats offer roll call of who ...
  7. Biden officials ending international ...
  8. Trump takes to Truth Social to fire ...
  9. Biden nixes Trump design for Air ...
  10. The five most dramatic moments from ...
  11. Primetime Jan. 6 hearing singed all ...
  12. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn’s ...
  13. Ginni Thomas emailed 29 Arizona ...
  14. The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Ivanka ...
  15. How the FBI uses laws to spy on ...
  16. NAACP President calls for the firing ...
  17. Democrat gaveled out as he tries to ...
  18. Who is Caroline Edwards, the police ...
Load more

Video

See all Video