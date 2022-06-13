Pelosi encourages Americans to vote during ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ reality show appearance

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) expressed her support for the drag community and encouraged Americans to vote while appearing on the reality show “RuPaul’s Drag Race” over the weekend.

On Saturday, Pelosi made a surprise appearance on the seventh season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” walking out onto the center stage in front of contestants before giving a quick speech in support of the competing drag queens and the show at large.

“My honor to be here: to say to all of you how we proud we are of you,” Pelosi said. “Thank you for the joy and beauty you bring to the world. Your freedom of expression of yourselves in drag is what America is all about.”

The Speaker also encouraged Americans to get out and vote for the upcoming midterm elections.

“It’s very important for people to make their voices and their vote heard,” Pelosi said.

RuPaul Andre Charles, the host of the competition show, thanked Pelosi “for the work you’ve done and the work you continue to do tirelessly for our freedom.”

“Your tenacity is something that we all look up to,” Charles said.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” pits drag queens in competition against one another to become “Queen of All Queens” and earn a $200,000 prize. The latest season premiered on Paramount+ on May 20.

Pelosi last made a cameo on the show in 2018. After the initial appearance, she praised the stars and contestants she had met.

“This idea of people believing in themselves, being themselves, taking pride in themselves, is not just a lesson for politicians but for everyone in the country,” the House speaker said in 2018.

Pelosi’s latest cameo on Saturday was teased back in May. The congressional leader made the appearance after a round of anti-transgender and anti-LGBTQ laws were passed in Republican-leading states, including a law banning the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity from kindergarten through third grade in Florida and a directive in Texas ordering state agents to investigate parents who allow their child to undergo gender-affirming care.

Other star guests slated to appear on the show’s latest season include: Cameron Diaz, journalist Ronan Farrow, actor Ben Platt, fashion designer Betsey Johnson, Swedish singer Tove Lo and comedian Nikki Glaser.