Jagger apologizes for concert postponement over COVID-19

by Judy Kurtz - 06/13/22 1:55 PM ET
FILE – Ronnie Wood, left, Mick Jagger, center, and Keith Richards, of the Rolling Stones play on stage at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, during a concert as part of their “Sixty” European tour, Thursday, June 9, 2022. The Rolling Stones canceled their concert in Amsterdam Monday just hours before it was due to start after lead singer Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID-19. The band announced the cancelation in a statement, saying the 78-year-old Jagger tested positive “after experiencing symptoms of COVID upon arrival at the stadium” on the outskirts of Amsterdam. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell, File)

Mick Jagger is apologizing for being forced to postpone a Rolling Stones concert, saying he tested positive for COVID-19.

The “(I Can’t Get no) Satisfaction” singer announced his diagnosis on Twitter on Monday, writing to his 2.4 million followers that the band’s show in Amsterdam wouldn’t go on as planned.

“I am so sorry that we’ve had to postpone the Amsterdam show with such short notice tonight,” Jagger, 78, said.

“I have unfortunately just tested positive for COVID,” he said.

Jagger said the group aimed to reschedule the “Stones Sixty” European tour date as soon as possible, thanking fans for their “patience and understanding.”

Last year, Jagger — who has been critical of anti-vaccination activists — released a song with Foo Fighters guitarist Dave Grohl about life during the coronavirus pandemic called “Eazy Sleazy.”

The tune addressed COVID-19 vaccine misinformation, with lines that included “Shooting the vaccine / Bill Gates is in my bloodstream / It’s mind control / The Earth is flat and cold / It’s never warming up.”

