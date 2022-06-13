Jagger apologizes for concert postponement over COVID-19

Mick Jagger is apologizing for being forced to postpone a Rolling Stones concert, saying he tested positive for COVID-19.

The “(I Can’t Get no) Satisfaction” singer announced his diagnosis on Twitter on Monday, writing to his 2.4 million followers that the band’s show in Amsterdam wouldn’t go on as planned.

“I am so sorry that we’ve had to postpone the Amsterdam show with such short notice tonight,” Jagger, 78, said.

“I have unfortunately just tested positive for COVID,” he said.

Jagger said the group aimed to reschedule the “Stones Sixty” European tour date as soon as possible, thanking fans for their “patience and understanding.”

Last year, Jagger — who has been critical of anti-vaccination activists — released a song with Foo Fighters guitarist Dave Grohl about life during the coronavirus pandemic called “Eazy Sleazy.”

The tune addressed COVID-19 vaccine misinformation, with lines that included “Shooting the vaccine / Bill Gates is in my bloodstream / It’s mind control / The Earth is flat and cold / It’s never warming up.”