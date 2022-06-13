José Andrés to open restaurant in former Trump DC hotel

Celebrity chef José Andrés has announced plans to open a restaurant in the former residence of former President Trump’s Washington, D.C., hotel.

In a tweet on Monday, Andrés shared the news that his restaurant chain The Bazaar by José Andrés will be an occupant at the Old Post Office building, formerly known as the Trump International Hotel.

“People of DC big news! Today after a dream of 30 years I’m announcing we will open @bazaarbyjose in the Old Post Office!” Andrés said in a tweet. “Building longer tables in the heart of our nation’s capital, welcoming people from across the city & the world I’ll share more soon..”

In a video, Andrés shared that it is been his longtime dream to open a restaurant at the Old Post Office.

“But the good news my friends is that my longtime dream once I began talking to Senator Patrick Monahan in 1993 of one day having a restaurant in the opposite office, almost three years later, is coming to fruition,” Andrés said. “And this is what the bells are…yeah are chiming for.”

Andrés and the Trump Organization settled a lawsuit in 2017 after the celebrity chef pulled out of a planned collaboration with the organization due to Trump’s immigration rhetoric and views.

Trump filed a lawsuit against Andrés two years prior due to his refusal to open a restaurant at his then-D.C. hotel, suing the chef for $10 million and alleging a breach of contract.

Andrés, who said in an interview that he confronted Trump over his comments and views on immigration, recently accepted a leadership award from the National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation for his humanitarian work in Ukraine amid the country’s ongoing conflict with Russia.