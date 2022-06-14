trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Tyler Perry says he was not comforting Will Smith after Chris Rock slap

by Monique Beals - 06/14/22 12:38 PM ET

Tyler Perry on Monday said that he was not comforting Will Smith after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars but rather was “deescalating” the situation.

During an interview with Gayle King at the Tribeca Film Festival, Perry said “there is a difference between comforting and deescalating,” according to Deadline.

“I was there close up. I left early to go and check on Chris because it was wrong in no uncertain terms,” the actor added, according to Variety. “I made sure I said that to Will, and when we walked over to him, he was devastated. He couldn’t believe what happened.”

“I know that feeling, I’m getting chills thinking about it,” Perry also said, referencing a portion of Smith’s memoir in which he discusses being eight years old and not able to protect his mother. 

“I know that feeling of being a man and thinking about the little boy. If that trauma is not dealt with right away as you get older, it will show up in the most inappropriate, most horrible time,” Perry continued.

His remarks come months after Smith slapped Rock at the Academy Awards after Rock made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

“Jada, I love ya. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it,” Rock said at the time, referencing Pinkett Smith, who revealed in 2018 that she had been diagnosed with alopecia areata, a disease that causes hair loss.

Smith has since been placed on a ten-year ban from attending any Academy event.

The actor has also apologized for his behavior, calling it “unacceptable and inexcusable.”

Tags Chris Rock Jada Pinkett Smith oscars slap oscars slap tyler perry Tyler Perry Will Smith Will Smith

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump releases 12-page response to ...
  2. Giuliani slams ‘out right lie’ by ...
  3. Jan. 6 committee postpones Wednesday ...
  4. ‘Forever chemicals’ linked to ...
  5. McConnell says House’s Supreme ...
  6. Chronic Kidney Disease: Forging ...
  7. Pride month marred by rising ...
  8. 10 Republicans backing Senate gun ...
  9. Here’s the age when Americans get ...
  10. Capitol Police officer dismisses ...
  11. Watchdog group alleges maker of gun ...
  12. Crypto firms Celsius, Binance halt ...
  13. Rupert Murdoch’s team has heard the ...
  14. The CDC fails us, again
  15. Jan. 6 panel’s chair sparks ...
  16. Tyler Perry says he was not ...
  17. Over 9M qualify for student loan ...
  18. What’s at risk due to Russia’s ...
Load more

Video

See all Video