For a fresh take on the pandemic, a cast of politicians, actors and high school students channeled Shakespeare reckoning with his plague experience more than 400 years ago, for the 20th annual “Will on the Hill” fundraiser on Monday night.

While Shakespeare took advantage of the bubonic plague to write “King Lear,” performers noted “it’s enough to just put one foot in front of the other these days.”

Returning for its first in-person performance in two years, “Will on the Hill: No, Really, This Time It’s True!” was written by Nat Cassidy and directed by Samatha Wyer Bello. The Hill was a media sponsor for the event.

Shakespeare, played by Justin Guarini, tried to boost his ego throughout the night while dodging questions about his “next great” pandemic work from the Shakespeare Theatre Company’s moderator, played by Jacob Yeh.

One question was how Shakespeare copes with the pressure of his reputation, causing the bard to scoff, saying that was like asking Tom Brady how he feels competing in a Superbowl or whether Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) “feels pressure to have the same opinion every day.”

Much of the evening was fast-paced, the moderator noted, in an effort to prevent the politicians from getting “a little antsy” and turning on one eachother — “like Squid Game but not as nice.”

Politicians and media personalities also took turns asking Shakespeare questions about the secrets behind his plays and how certain moments could be feasible.

CNN chief political correspondent Dana Bash said she had been reviewing “previous statements” from the bard and needed clarification, including how ships could touch the shores of landlocked Bohemia in “The Winter’s Tale,” and how in “Measure for Measure” all the characters have Italian names, yet the play is set in Vienna.

“Poetic license?” Shakespeare responded hesitantly.

Reps. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) and Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) also expressed confusion over their prepared lines, which they said were harder to figure out than Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).

As Shakespeare beat himself up over not using another pandemic to craft legendary literature, the play’s fictional stage manager, played by recent high school graduate Dayonna Jameson, encouraged the bard “to thy own self be true.”

Shakespeare initially rejected this use of his own words against him as “cancel culture or something,” though he seemed to find hope in little successes.

In the end, the cast joined together at the front of the stage and shared Shakespeare’s awe-inspired writing, taking note to remember not to take in-person moments “for granted” ever again.

The cast also included: former chief of staff at the CIA and current NBC/MSNBC national security analyst Jeremy Bash, Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), Americans for Tax Reform President Grover Norquist, D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D), Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), Rep. Nikema Williams (D-Ga.) and Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.).