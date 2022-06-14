trending:

Faith Hill, Tim McGraw eyed taking Capitol tour

by Judy Kurtz - 06/14/22 2:00 PM ET

SPOTTED: D.C. going country, as Tim McGraw and Faith Hill toured the Capitol on Tuesday with Rep. Jim Cooper (D-Tenn.)

The country music power couple’s daughter Maggie works as a staff assistant and legislative correspondent in Cooper’s office. 

“Breathe” singer Hill was eyed sporting a scarf in her hair as she shook the hand of Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and chatted with him. McGraw was also seen keeping it casual for the Capitol visit, in a blue dress shirt with the sleeves rolled up and light-colored jeans.

