Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko to be honored with ESPY Award

by Olafimihan Oshin - 06/14/22 4:07 PM ET
AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky
Vitali Klitschko, Kyiv Mayor and former heavyweight champion gestures while speaking during his interview with the Associated Press in his office in the City Hall in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. A Ukrainian official says street fighting has broken out in Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv. Russian troops also put increasing pressure on strategic ports in the country’s south following a wave of attacks on airfields and fuel facilities elsewhere that appeared to mark a new phase of Russia’s invasion.

Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine, and a former world heavyweight boxing champion, is set to be honored with the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage at the 2022 ESPY Awards. 

In a statement on Tuesday, ESPN said that Klitschko will receive the award due to the courage he has shown throughout Russia’s ongoing invasion of his native country, during which he has served as a public face for Ukraine’s resistance and vowed, alongside his brother and fellow heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko, to fight against Russia. 

The Klitschko brothers inspired other boxing champions such as Oleksandr Usyk to return to their native country to join defense battalions as well. 

Vitali Klitschko, who has served as Kyiv’s mayor since 2014, thanked ESPN for honoring him with the award. 

“It is a great honor for me to receive this award,” he said in a statement. “I am convinced that this is a recognition of the courage and inviolability of the Ukrainian people, who have been bravely resisting the Russian aggressor for more than 3 months. This is an award for everyone who defends the independence and freedom of Ukraine.”

The Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, named after tennis great and activist Arthur Ashe, is given to athletes and prominent world figures whose contributions go beyond sports. Previous recipients include boxing legend and activist Muhammad Ali, former WNBA star Maya Moore and Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner. 

“Vitali’s poise and strength as his city and country faces unfathomable tests have far surpassed the incredible resolve he demonstrated as one of boxing’s top heavyweight champions,” Rob King, ESPN’s executive editor at large, said in a statement. “His commitment to the people of Ukraine has been a global inspiration, and his bravery is a prime example of the resilience of the human spirit. It is our privilege to bestow him with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award.”

This comes after Vitali Klitschko, who finished his boxing career with a 45-2 win-loss record, recently spoke at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, ESPN noted. 

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, has killed thousands on both sides and displaced more than 7.5 million Ukrainians.

The 2022 ESPY Awards are set to take place on July 20.

Russia-Ukraine conflict Ukraine Vitali Klitschko

