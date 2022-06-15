Megan Thee Stallion on her alleged shooter: ‘I want him to go under the jail’

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion in a new interview said she wants fellow rapper Tory Lanez, who is accused of shooting her in 2020, to “go under the jail.”

In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine published Wednesday, the rap star, whose real name is Megan Pete, said that she felt attacked by all of the speculation about her relationship with Lanez, whom she said first connected with her over the deaths of their mothers.

Pete also cited the false information spreading on the internet about the incident, adding that she still experiences nightmares from the incident, according to Rolling Stone.

“I thought we had a real connection,” Pete told the magazine. “I thought he knew me. And I never would’ve thought he would’ve shot at me at all.”

“I never put my hands on this man,” Pete added. “I never did anything to him. There was an argument. People argue every day. Friends argue every day.”

The 27-year-old rapper told the outlet that she has become the “villain” throughout the whole ordeal due to the public’s perception of her personality, adding that she hopes Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, faces consequences for his actions, Rolling Stone reported.

“I feel like you’ve already tried to break me enough. You’ve already shot me. So, why are you dragging it out like this? Like, what else?” Pete asked. “Have you hated me this much the whole time and I didn’t see it?”

“I want him to go to jail,” Pete concluded. “I want him to go under the jail.”

Pete, a five-time Grammy award winner, accused Peterson in 2020 of shooting her in the foot amid an argument as they were leaving a house party in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, Calif., sparking new discussions about misogyny within the hip-hop and music industry.

The rapper noted that she had to go through physical therapy to regain her ability to walk, saying that she still has bullet fragments in her foot from the incident with Lanez.

The “Plan B” rapper first spoke publicly about the incident to “CBS Mornings” host Gayle King in an interview in April, saying that her incident with Peterson shouldn’t have gotten to this point of her fearing for her own life.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office recently charged Peterson with assault and weapons charges in connection with the incident. Peterson, 29, has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

Peterson’s trial is expected to begin later this year.