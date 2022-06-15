trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Canadian ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ actor who killed mom allegedly intended to also kill Trudeau

by Sarah Polus - 06/15/22 6:34 PM ET

Canadian actor Ryan Grantham, who in March pleaded guilty to killing his mom, also had alleged plans to assassinate Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, according to the CBC.

The 24-year-old “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” actor was initially charged with first-degree murder for fatally shooting his mom, Barbara Waite, in March of 2020, but was found guilty of second-degree murder in March of 2022.

In a Tuesday sentencing hearing, prosecutors claimed Grantham set off the day after his mother’s murder to kill Trudeau. He brought with him three guns, ammunition, 12 Molotov cocktails, camping supplies and a map with directions to Rideau Cottage, Trudeau’s residence.

Grantham possibly ended his mother’s life to spare her from seeing him carry out his plan, the CBC noted.

The actor, who also appeared in an episode of the hit CW show “Riverdale,” ultimately turned himself in to Vancouver police before committing any violence toward the prime minister.

Trudeau’s government recently introduced strict gun control measures, including the creation of a new red flag law, which would prevent those deemed a threat from purchasing firearms.

“One Canadian killed by gun violence is one too many,” Trudeau said in a statement last month.

Canadian law does not include constitutional protections for firearm ownership.

Tags Justin Trudeau Justin Trudeau Ryan Grantham Ryan Grantham Trudeau

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Navy fires five leaders in less than ...
  2. Here’s the age when Americans get ...
  3. Jan. 6 panel releases Loudermilk tour ...
  4. Illinois Democrat Sean Casten says ...
  5. Here’s what’s behind the tampon ...
  6. Who is Greg Jacob, Pence’s lawyer ...
  7. Where the 10 House Republicans who ...
  8. Trump releases 12-page response to ...
  9. Republicans go scorched-earth in ...
  10. Former Pence aide explains why he ...
  11. Fauci tests positive for COVID-19
  12. GOP commission refuses to certify New ...
  13. Bannon rips Barr over Jan. 6 testimony
  14. Biden approval rating drops for third ...
  15. Warnock, Walker tied in Georgia ...
  16. White House scrambles to solve gas ...
  17. Ginni Thomas emailed with John ...
  18. Fetterman leads Oz in Pennsylvania ...
Load more

Video

See all Video