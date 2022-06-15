Canadian ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ actor who killed mom allegedly intended to also kill Trudeau

Canadian actor Ryan Grantham, who in March pleaded guilty to killing his mom, also had alleged plans to assassinate Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, according to the CBC.

The 24-year-old “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” actor was initially charged with first-degree murder for fatally shooting his mom, Barbara Waite, in March of 2020, but was found guilty of second-degree murder in March of 2022.

In a Tuesday sentencing hearing, prosecutors claimed Grantham set off the day after his mother’s murder to kill Trudeau. He brought with him three guns, ammunition, 12 Molotov cocktails, camping supplies and a map with directions to Rideau Cottage, Trudeau’s residence.

Grantham possibly ended his mother’s life to spare her from seeing him carry out his plan, the CBC noted.

The actor, who also appeared in an episode of the hit CW show “Riverdale,” ultimately turned himself in to Vancouver police before committing any violence toward the prime minister.

Trudeau’s government recently introduced strict gun control measures, including the creation of a new red flag law, which would prevent those deemed a threat from purchasing firearms.

“One Canadian killed by gun violence is one too many,” Trudeau said in a statement last month.

Canadian law does not include constitutional protections for firearm ownership.