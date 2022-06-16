trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Bill Clinton offers advice on talking to pro-gun rights activists: ‘Don’t talk down to them’

by Sarakshi Rai - 06/16/22 11:05 AM ET
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Former President Bill Clinton speaks at the long-delayed memorial service for former Mississippi Gov. William Winter, who died in 2020, and his wife Elise Winter, who died in 2021, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Former President Clinton is offering advice to people looking to garner support for gun control laws, saying it’s important that Americans “just talk to each other again.”

In an interview on CBS’s “The Late Late Show” with James Corden on Wednesday, Clinton said that when talking to pro-gun rights activists, it might help to ask for their assistance.

“Don’t talk down to them,” Clinton said. “Instead of telling them they’re dumb if they don’t agree with you, ask for their help. … It’s not necessary for somebody to agree with you to trust you with their vote.”

He added that when talking to gun owners one should “assume that they’ve got good sense and they’re afraid of losing what they’ve got.”

Clinton said that a lot of gun owners are “inherently suspicious of government, easy to spook, and don’t want to take a chance.”

Corden also highlighted the Clinton administration’s assault weapons ban that lasted 10 years and asked him why the country can’t agree on the issue of guns.

He added that “we gotta reach people where they live.”

His comments come as the debate over gun ownership and an assault weapons ban has intensified over recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas.

According to Clinton, if every state had red flag laws and “if every state actually enforced them,” including having readily available mental health facilities, then some of the mass shootings would stop.

He added that there’s an overwhelming majority for gun control laws but the gun culture “is sufficiently strong that there are more people who are against doing something than for it, if it’s a voting issue.”

Clinton also shared on the late night show that he once had a lifetime membership to the National Rifle Association, “when they cared about resolving real issues.”

His comments come just weeks after a new poll found that a majority of Americans believe that Congress should pass gun control legislation.

Tags bill clinton Gun control gun control legislation james corden NRA

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Israel and Iran: Five minutes to ...
  2. Abbott leading O’Rourke in ...
  3. Trump lawyer cited ‘heated fight’ ...
  4. Expected reversal of Miranda requires ...
  5. Democrats face congressional rout ...
  6. DeSantis on Musk tweet: ‘I welcome ...
  7. Jan. 6 panel releases Loudermilk tour ...
  8. The Memo: Pence struggles to escape ...
  9. Time for President Biden to push ...
  10. Democratic senators say Biden not too ...
  11. Former Pence aide explains why he ...
  12. Republicans go scorched-earth in ...
  13. Navy fires five leaders in less than ...
  14. Trump releases 12-page response to ...
  15. Bill Clinton: ‘Fair chance’ US ...
  16. Trump knew of Capitol breach when he ...
  17. Ginni Thomas emailed with John ...
  18. Illinois Democrat Sean Casten says ...
Load more

Video

See all Video