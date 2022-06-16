Celebrities and lawmakers to join Juneteenth festivities in D.C.

Celebrities, athletes, and lawmakers are set to join in a series of events honoring the Juneteenth national holiday in Washington, D.C.

In a news release, the nonprofit organization Juneteenth Foundation announced its second annual Freedom Festival, a weekend-long celebration of the newly established national holiday hosted in the D.C. area and live-streamed online.

The four-day event will kick off on Thursday with the Juneteenth Honors awards ceremony highlighting Black excellence and the achievements within the Black community.

The list of honorees at the Juneteenth Honors includes Vista Equity Partners CEO Robert Smith, “Power’ actor and activist Omari Hardwick, rapper Doug E. Fresh, and Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio.), the chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus.

The award show will also hand out a $20,000 college scholarships to students attending historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

In an interview with The Hill, Freedom Festival organizer Laquan Austion said he hopes the four-day event in the nation’s capital can help all of America celebrate what he called “ the nation’s second independence day.”

“You know, we often say that Juneteenth is not a black holiday, American holiday. It’s not just for Black folks, but it’s an American holiday and I think that’s clear for what it’s for,” Austion told The Hill.

“So for us this Juneteenth is incredibly important, it’s special, and I’m excited about this year, in particular, being you know, the first year is a federal holiday, and making sure that people from all walks of life, all parts of the country are able to celebrate…the nation’s second independence day.”

Others expected to appear at this weekend’s festivities are rappers T.I., Rick Ross, Big Sean, musicians Maxwell and Keri Hilson, former NFL quarterback Michael Vick, entertainer Terrence J., and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D).

A year ago, President Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law, establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday across the country.

Juneteenth, often referred to as Jubilee or Emancipation, marked the emancipation of the last African Americans to be freed from slavery in the U.S.

Producer Pharrell Williams’s music festival, Something in the Water, will also take place in D.C during the Juneteenth weekend.