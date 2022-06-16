Lil Wayne denied entry into UK, will miss festival appearance

Lil Wayne won’t be performing at a U.K. music festival after organizers said he was “refused entry” by immigration authorities there.

The “6 Foot 7 Foot” rapper was scheduled to be among the lineup at the Strawberries and Creem festival over the weekend.

But festival officials announced Wednesday that the 39-year-old music star, born Dwayne Carter, Jr., wouldn’t take the stage “due to extreme circumstances beyond our control or influence.”

“Lil Wayne has been refused entry to the UK directly by the Home Office in a last minute decision,” a statement on the event’s website said.

“We are deeply disappointed by this sudden and negative ruling,” the statement said, claiming organizers were given “very minimal notice” ahead of the Saturday concert.

The Home Office, which handles visas and immigration in the U.K., couldn’t immediately be reached for comment by ITK.

Ludacris will instead perform in Lil Wayne’s place.

Lil Wayne pleaded guilty to a federal firearm charge in 2020, before being pardoned by then-President Trump last year.