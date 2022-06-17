Ken Burns documentary on youth mental health to be screened at White House

A Ken Burns documentary focused on youth mental health is getting a screening at the White House.

Jill Biden will host a presentation on Wednesday of “Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness,” the White House announced Friday.

The PBS documentary “follows the mental health journeys of more than 20 young Americans,” and includes conversations with their teachers, parents and friends, as well as health care providers and mental health experts.

Burns touted the project in an interview with ITK earlier this year, calling it “a really powerful film” that’s “going to actually save lives among the teen population.”

The 68-year-old acclaimed filmmaker, who is poised to attend the screening in Washington along with co-producers Erik and Loren Ewers and several of the youth featured in the documentary, described today’s teens as “so beset, particularly in the pandemic, by mental health issues.”

The gathering in the East Room of the White House comes months after the Bidens hosted their first official film screening back in April, showing HBO’s “The Survivor” to mark Holocaust Remembrance Week.