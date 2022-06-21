George Takei: ‘The Texas GOP is practicing fascism’

George Takei is calling out the Texas Republican Party for labeling homosexuality “abnormal,” saying the move reeks of “neo-fascist dehumanization.”

The “Star Trek” actor, who married husband Brad Takei in 2008, changed his Twitter profile this week after Republicans in the Lone Star state adopted a new platform over the weekend that referred to homosexuality as “an abnormal lifestyle choice.”

“We believe there should be no granting of special legal entitlements or creation of special status for homosexual behavior, regardless of state of origin,” the document containing the party’s new guiding principles stated.

“I am an abnormal lifestyle choice,” Takei wrote on his profile, saying the bio change came “in honor of the Texas GOP.”

The 85-year-old performer, a fierce critic of former President Trump, wrote to his 3.4 million followers this week: “We must see the labeling of homosexuality ‘an abnormal lifestyle choice’ by the Texas GOP’s platform for what it is: neo-fascist dehumanization.”

“Fascists target vulnerable minority groups and seek to galvanize public hate against them,” wrote Takei, who was sent to a World War II-era Japanese internment camp when he was 5-years-old.

“The Texas GOP is practicing fascism,” Takei said.

Takei suggested that every Republican candidate running for office this year should be asked where they stand on the state Republican Party’s platform.

“The abnormal lifestyle choice here is being a hate-filled, radical MAGA,” he said, a reference to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” 2016 presidential campaign slogan.