trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Billie Jean King to join Jill Biden to mark Title IX’s 50th anniversary

by Judy Kurtz - 06/21/22 12:51 PM ET
Billie Jean King accepts the Legion d'Honneur at the Elysee Palace in Paris.
AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias, Pool
Billie Jean King accepts the Legion d’Honneur at the Elysee Palace in Paris.

Billie Jean King and Jill Biden are teaming up to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX at a celebration in Washington.

The first lady and the tennis champ’s participation in the Wednesday event at Capitol One Arena was announced Tuesday by the White House.

Title IX, the federal civil rights law that prohibited sex-based discrimination in educational programs that receive federal financial assistance, was signed on June 23, 1972.

Seventy-eight-year-old King — who famously won the 1973 “Battle of the Sexes” match against Bobby Riggs — has been a longtime gender equality advocate.

It’s not the first time that King has championed Title IX at an event tied to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. The 39-time Grand Slam champion also marked the 40th anniversary of Title IX back in 2012 as part of a star-studded panel hosted by the White House Council on Women and Girls.

The Wednesday gathering will also recognize the 10th anniversary of the State Department’s global sports mentoring program, according to the White House. Biden, King and a soon-to-be college track athlete are all expected to deliver remarks at the Title IX anniversary ceremony.

Tags Billie Jean King Jill Biden Title IX

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump ratchets up attacks amid ...
  2. Trump rips Arizona GOP’s Rusty ...
  3. Crack appears in Jan. 6 committee wall
  4. Sotomayor accuses conservatives of ...
  5. The seven Senate seats most likely to ...
  6. Live coverage: Jan. 6 panel focuses ...
  7. Watergate prosecutor: Georgia case ...
  8. American Airlines ending service to ...
  9. Supreme Court strikes down Maine ...
  10. Ginni Thomas’s close ties with ...
  11. Who is Shaye Moss, former Georgia ...
  12. GOP senators downplay Jan. 6 ...
  13. Here are the worst-run cities in ...
  14. Carlson, GOP seize on Colbert crew ...
  15. Jordan asks Capitol Police for ...
  16. Trump praises ‘powerful’ Texas ...
  17. Here are the best-run cities in ...
  18. Are supply chain woes being ...
Load more

Video

See all Video