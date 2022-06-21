trending:

In The Know

Broadway to lift mask mandate starting next month

by Judy Kurtz - 06/21/22 1:06 PM ET
coronavirus COVID-19 broadway reopening pass over play first since march 2020 economy hit shutdowns new york city de blasio vaccinations nwamba black america george floyd
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
People pass by the the Walter Kerr Theater, which shows ‘Springsteen on Broadway’ on October 3, 2017 in New York City. The four month residency has drawn worldwide interest from the rock legend’s fans but also concerns over tickets prices that run for thousands of dollars. 

The mask-optional show must go on — Broadway theaters say they will lift their mask mandates beginning next month.

The owners and operators of Broadway’s 41 theaters said Tuesday that their performance spaces would adopt a “’mask optional’ policy for the month of July.”

The Broadway League said in an announcement that audience members are “still encouraged to wear masks in theaters.”

But the group indicated that the move might not be permanent. Future masking protocols will be evaluated each month, with August’s policy to be announced in mid-July, the Broadway League said, adding it would continue to “monitor the science.”

Masks had been required since productions in New York City’s famed theater district reopened last year following the longest shutdown in Broadway history, 18 months, due to COVID-19.

“Millions more have experienced Broadway live in theatres in New York City and throughout the U.S., since we reopened last fall,” Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin said in a statement.

“We’re thrilled to welcome even more of our passionate fans back to Broadway in the exciting 22-23 season that has just begun,” St. Martin said.

