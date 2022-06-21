Obamas’ Higher Ground announces ‘worldwide, multi-project’ deal with Audible

The production company headed up by former President Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama is inking a deal with Audible, just months after exiting Spotify.

Audible and the Obamas’ Higher Ground Productions announced a “worldwide, multi-project, multi-year first-look” deal on Tuesday.

The partnership, Audible said, “reinforces Higher Ground’s commitment to audio” and would include projects that “reflect the companies’ shared mission to tell meaningful and entertaining stories that elevate diverse voices and experiences.”

“At Higher Ground, we have always sought to lift up voices that deserve to be heard — and Audible is invested in realizing that vision alongside us,” the 44th president said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to partnering with them to tell stories that not only entertain but also inspire.”

The former first lady said there is “no one we’d rather write our next chapter with than Audible.”

Specific terms of the deal were not announced.

A Spotify spokesperson confirmed to The Hill in April that the streaming giant would not be extending its deal with Higher Ground but that its content was “expected to remain available on Spotify.” The initial Spotify partnership announced in 2019 produced several exclusive programs, including “The Michelle Obama Podcast” and a collaboration between the ex-commander in chief and Bruce Springsteen.

Earlier this year, Spotify came under fire for COVID-19 misinformation on its popular podcast hosted by Joe Rogan, with several artists — including Neil Young, Joni Mitchell and India Arie — removing their music from the service in protest.