‘The Daily Show’ to broadcast from Georgia ahead of midterms

by Judy Kurtz - 06/21/22 3:27 PM ET
Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show," speaks at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner.
Patrick Semansky/The Associated Press
Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show," speaks at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner.

“The Daily Show” is heading to Georgia, a key battleground state, ahead of the midterm elections.

The Comedy Central series hosted by Trevor Noah will broadcast from downtown Atlanta in late October, the network announced Tuesday.

While “The Daily Show” has long touched down in battleground states for midterm coverage — visiting Ohio in 2006 with then-host Jon Stewart and Florida in 2018 — it’s the first trip to the Peach State for the program.

The on-the-road shows will highlight “key races and broader voting issues” as part of its “Votedemic 2022” segments.

Guests and ticket information for the live shows before an audience at the Tabernacle in Atlanta will be announced at a later date, Comedy Central said.

Georgia will see some of the most closely watched races of the cycle, including a gubernatorial rematch between Gov. Brian Kemp (R) and Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams and the Senate race between Sen. Rafael Warnock (D) and former football star Herschel Walker (R).

