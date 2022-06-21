Michelle Obama praises Beyoncé’s new single

Former first lady Michelle Obama took to Twitter on Tuesday to praise superstar Beyoncé’s new single “Break My Soul,” which dropped the day before.

“Queen @Beyonce, you’ve done it again! ‘Break My Soul’ is the song we all need right now, and I can’t help but dance and sing along while listening to it. Can’t wait for the album!” Obama tweeted.

“Break My Soul” is the first single Beyoncé’s released in two years, after “Black Parade” was dropped in 2020 for Juneteenth.

The single has received ample praise on social media. The full album, “Renaissance,” will not be available until next month on July 29.

Obama and Beyoncé have been friends for a while, with the artist even singing at former President Obama’s second inauguration.

Michelle Obama’s praise came the same day her and Barack Obama’s Higher Ground Productions company announced a “worldwide, multi-project, multi-year first-look” deal.

The couple’s company said they have come to a deal with Audible after leaving Spotify months ago.